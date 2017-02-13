Fiji Time: 3:27 PM on Monday 13 February

Rainwater scheme

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, February 13, 2017

THE Minister for Local Government, Housing & Environment, Parveen Kumar says the Rain Water Harvesting scheme (RWH) is expected to benefit about 4000 homes by the distribution of an equivalent number of tanks.

Mr Kumar said the scheme targeted those who faced intermittent water supply in rural and urban areas.

"A total of 3062 applications have been received from non-metered customers around the country," he said.

"There were 348 from the Central Division, 1339 from the North, two from the Eastern Division and 1373 from the West.

"In addition, a total of 12 applications were received from metered customers with eight from Central Division and four applications from the West."

Mr Kumar said the cost of a 5000 litre tank was about $900 and the 2016/17 Government Budget for this scheme was $4.5 million.

One of the places where the scheme was implemented was Tobuniqio Village in Tailevu.

He said the initiative demonstrated the Government's commitment to ensure all Fijians had access to clean water.

"To illustrate the impact of this scheme, one example is Tobuniqio Village in Tailevu. They have 14 x 5000 litre newly-installed tanks," Mr Kumar said.

"This means Government does not need to cart water to the village.

"Other areas receiving water through water carting services are now being targeted to receive these rainwater harvesting tanks to minimise or eradicate the need to cart water."

The minister said so far a total of 128 households had benefited from the Rain Water Harvesting scheme.








