Weighbridges for LTA

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government, Urban Development, Housing and Environment Hon. Praveen Kumarn during break at Parliament last week. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) is acquiring five additional sets of portable weighbridges, which will be distributed across the country.

This was highlighted by Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar while briefing Parliament on LTA's achievements last year.

Mr Kumar said the auth­ority purchased three sets of portable wheel weighers to assist in its vehicle overloading operations across the country.

"Last year, the LTA repaired its three existing permanent weighbridges at Valelevu, Lami and Lautoka," he said. "This is important in ensuring LTA curbs incid­e­nts of overloading and to redu­ce road infrastructure damage. Currently, our officers are engaged in other enforcement work and ov­er­loading management exercise."

Weighing teams were deployed at the Lami bridge site, western site, in the North in Nabouwalu and Savusavu Wharf, Bau-Tikina bypass and at Port Muaiwalu.

The authority in 2016 issued 906 traffic infringement notices for overloading and tested 19,518 vehicles for weight compliance