Support for officers

Litia Cava
Monday, February 13, 2017

COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has advised his senior officers that they cannot be sitting comfortably at the police headquarters.

He made this clear as he continued with his divisional tour of police stations and community posts around the country last week.

"I have told my senior officers that we cannot be sitting comfortably at headquarters if our officers are struggling because we are not doing our work in addressing their needs like we are supposed to be," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"I also want to ensure that we are directing and properly utilising funds where it matters most and that is with our officers who are fighting the front-line battle for us on a daily basis."

In a statement released yesterday, Brig-Gen Qiliho said he was particularly interested to meet and speak with his officers on the challenges they faced with service delivery.

"I am not here to judge you on the way you are doing your work because you know policing," the statement read.

"What I want to hear is how I can help make your work easier even down to the tiniest of details because we are sitting at headquarters for a reason and that is to serve you."

Brig-Gen Qiliho urged his officers during his tour to engage with members of the community using simple strategies that have already proven to be a success.

He said sports had always been an effective tool in uniting people from all walks of life.

Brig-Gen will tour maritime islands in the coming weeks and is also accompanied by police chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu and director corporate services SSP Hirendra Kumar.








