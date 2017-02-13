Fiji Time: 3:27 PM on Monday 13 February

Take extra caution on roads, warns FRA

Filipe Naigulevu
Monday, February 13, 2017

EXERCISE extreme caution and remain on high alert if you're planning to travel on the Bau Tikina Rd off the Kings Rd in Nausori.

This was the advice issued by the Fiji Roads Authority after noting the status of certain roads which were affected by Tropical Depression 09F.

FRA, in its situation report yesterday, said the recent road slips on Bau Tikina Rd had resulted in additional barricades and one-way restrictions on sections.

"Higgins have commenced pothole repair works along Queens and Kings roads," the report said. "Once this is under control they will move into the CBD areas and residential roads.

FRA also stated that a number of roads remained closed and impassable in the Western and Northern divisions.

Members of the public have also been urged to find alternative routes where possible because there were a number or Irish crossings still flooded.

FRA said their contractors would continue to carry out reinstatement work as the water level receded.

Members of the public can contact FRA on 5720 if they have queries regarding the affected roads and crossings.








