Plea to restore mill

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, February 13, 2017

PLEASE restore the Penang sugar mill.

This was the plea from the president of the Sugar Workers Union, Anthony Nair.

"There are 200 mill workers and their families who are depending on the revival of this mill," he said.

"Even if it is only to turn into a syrup mill, our plea is that they reopen a very important part of the Fiji Sugar Corporation."

Mr Nair added that land that was previously used to cultivate sugar cane from Olosara to Nadi was now being used for tourism and other forms of development.

"If you look at it realistically, the only place where farms can be further developed is from Rakiraki to Tavua. If the decision is made to do away with Penang altogether then I fear for cane farming in that area and also for the livelihoods of our Penang mill workers."

Former FSC executive chairman Abdul Khan had made promises that the 200 mill workers at Penang would be engaged in other mills or sections of the FSC. He had also promised farmers and mill workers last year that the Penang mill would be turned into a syrup mill.

Recently appointed FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan, however, said any decision about the mill would have to be done without emotions.








