Chaudhry unhappy with decision

FORMER prime minister and National Farmers Union general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry says he is disappointed by Government's outright rejection of a motion by the National Federation Party to form a bipartisan select committee on sugar.

Last week Wednesday, NFP parliamentarian Prem Singh had raised a motion calling for the establishment of the committee to address issues facing the ailing industry.

He said since 2006 cane production had gone down by about 50 per cent and the number of active growers had also declined significantly.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation had also recorded a loss of $31 million last year.

Prime Minister and Sugar Minister Voreqe Bainimarama informed Parliament that Government would not support the proposal.

He said the FSC needed a commercial solution and not a political one.

FijiFirst parliamentarians Ashneel Sudhakar and Viam Pillay, who also spoke against the motion, said Government reforms were making a difference in farmers' lives and livelihoods.

Mr Chaudhry said recent reforms announced by Government would not go far in terms of reaching the desired target of three million tonnes of cane by 2020.

"Government has announced $500,000 subsidy for fertilisers, however, it has not explained that this only buys 11,000 bags," he said.

"If they are going to assist the 7600 farmers affected by TC Winston then this will amount to 1.4 bags to each farmer.

"If it is for the 900 farmers affected by the December floods then this amounts to 12 bags each.

"Government has also made much of the $13.6 million it has allocated for cane planting grants.

"However, the reality is this, even if $9 million is used, Government can only provide $2500 per hectare to 3600 growers before this is exhausted.

"And if each of the 3600 farmers achieves 65 tonnes per hectare, the total crop size will only increase by 234,000 tonnes.

"So in effect, Government is investing $9 million to increase cane production by less than a quarter million tonnes.

"How will Government achieve its target of three million tonnes by 2020 if it continues using this strategy?"