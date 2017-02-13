Fiji Time: 3:27 PM on Monday 13 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chaudhry unhappy with decision

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, February 13, 2017

FORMER prime minister and National Farmers Union general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry says he is disappointed by Government's outright rejection of a motion by the National Federation Party to form a bipartisan select committee on sugar.

Last week Wednesday, NFP parliamentarian Prem Singh had raised a motion calling for the establishment of the committee to address issues facing the ailing industry.

He said since 2006 cane production had gone down by about 50 per cent and the number of active growers had also declined significantly.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation had also recorded a loss of $31 million last year.

Prime Minister and Sugar Minister Voreqe Bainimarama informed Parliament that Government would not support the proposal.

He said the FSC needed a commercial solution and not a political one.

FijiFirst parliamentarians Ashneel Sudhakar and Viam Pillay, who also spoke against the motion, said Government reforms were making a difference in farmers' lives and livelihoods.

Mr Chaudhry said recent reforms announced by Government would not go far in terms of reaching the desired target of three million tonnes of cane by 2020.

"Government has announced $500,000 subsidy for fertilisers, however, it has not explained that this only buys 11,000 bags," he said.

"If they are going to assist the 7600 farmers affected by TC Winston then this will amount to 1.4 bags to each farmer.

"If it is for the 900 farmers affected by the December floods then this amounts to 12 bags each.

"Government has also made much of the $13.6 million it has allocated for cane planting grants.

"However, the reality is this, even if $9 million is used, Government can only provide $2500 per hectare to 3600 growers before this is exhausted.

"And if each of the 3600 farmers achieves 65 tonnes per hectare, the total crop size will only increase by 234,000 tonnes.

"So in effect, Government is investing $9 million to increase cane production by less than a quarter million tonnes.

"How will Government achieve its target of three million tonnes by 2020 if it continues using this strategy?"








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.280053.2800
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46080.4488
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.64170.6167
USD 0.49210.4751

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Change of game plan
  2. Chaudhry unhappy with decision
  3. Fix wages 'for right reasons'
  4. Call for full probe
  5. FRA reviews drainage systems to avert flooding
  6. Life of an expatriate in colonial Fiji
  7. PM pleads for prayer
  8. NFP blasts State's priorities
  9. Bus firm halts services
  10. Rain causes havoc

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  8. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  9. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  10. 'Support Baber' Tuesday (07 Feb)