Fiji Time: 3:27 PM on Monday 13 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Resort aids special school

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, February 13, 2017

A 40-YEAR partnership between a popular family resort and special needs school in Sigatoka entered a new chapter last week.

The Sigatoka School for Special Education was handed the keys to its newly renovated kitchen and sewing room by Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa general manager Francis Lee on Friday.

Apart from the $12,000 renovation works, Mr Lee announced that the resort would also be employing a former scholar from the institution.

"We are so delighted to support this project with our Sigatoka School for Special Needs as it will help the students undergo vocational training and open up job opportunities for them," said Mr Lee.

"We are also proud to announce that we will be employing a former student of the school and we look forward to welcoming him into our team soon."

Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa helped fundraise towards the project over the past two years via a series of fundraisers through the Sigatoka School for Special Education Riverside Fairs.

All the money raised during the riverside fairs was used to carry out works at the school which has been closely linked to the resort for more than 40 years.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.280053.2800
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46080.4488
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.64170.6167
USD 0.49210.4751

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Change of game plan
  2. Chaudhry unhappy with decision
  3. Fix wages 'for right reasons'
  4. Call for full probe
  5. FRA reviews drainage systems to avert flooding
  6. Life of an expatriate in colonial Fiji
  7. PM pleads for prayer
  8. NFP blasts State's priorities
  9. Bus firm halts services
  10. Rain causes havoc

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  8. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  9. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  10. 'Support Baber' Tuesday (07 Feb)