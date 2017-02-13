Resort aids special school

/ Front page / News

A 40-YEAR partnership between a popular family resort and special needs school in Sigatoka entered a new chapter last week.

The Sigatoka School for Special Education was handed the keys to its newly renovated kitchen and sewing room by Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa general manager Francis Lee on Friday.

Apart from the $12,000 renovation works, Mr Lee announced that the resort would also be employing a former scholar from the institution.

"We are so delighted to support this project with our Sigatoka School for Special Needs as it will help the students undergo vocational training and open up job opportunities for them," said Mr Lee.

"We are also proud to announce that we will be employing a former student of the school and we look forward to welcoming him into our team soon."

Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa helped fundraise towards the project over the past two years via a series of fundraisers through the Sigatoka School for Special Education Riverside Fairs.

All the money raised during the riverside fairs was used to carry out works at the school which has been closely linked to the resort for more than 40 years.