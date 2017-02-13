Fiji Time: 3:27 PM on Monday 13 February

Road washout affects Navula residents

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, February 13, 2017

MORE than 70 people living in Navula, on the outskirts of Lautoka, say a recent washout of a section of Navula Rd has placed the lives of children, workers and the elderly in jeopardy.

Community spokesperson Umend Prasad said the washout was the worst the community had ever experienced.

"Our biggest concern is the kids going to school and the elderly who are in need of medical treatment," he said. "Because of the size and extent of the landslip and the poor maintenance of our road, we have noticed cracks appearing everywhere.

"We thank God that when this washout happened no one was walking along the road and no vehicles were on it otherwise lives would have been lost."

Mr Prasad said one of the reasons the road was unstable was because of the poor size and quality of culverts used by Fiji Roads Authority subcontractors.

In response to queries from this newspaper, the FRA issued a statement yesterday saying the issue would be resolved with urgency because the thoroughfare was a bus route. "FRA has jointly inspected this road with Higgins yesterday and agreed on design," the authority said.

"The works were approved yesterday and Higgins is just waiting for the weather to improve so that they can start the works.

"The works are basically backfill the section with engineering material — soapstone and compacted well right to the top and provide cross culvert at this location to distribute the water flow."

FRA said it would relook at the types of culverts used in rural roads.








