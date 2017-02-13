Bus firm halts services

/ Front page / News

ABOUT 400 people living in the Waiqele area, Labasa, are affected by the absence of a bus service to their area.

Bus services came to a halt after the heavy downpour brought about by Tropical Depression 09F that contributed further to the poor road conditions.

Dalip Chand and Sons Ltd bus company director Ronil Chand said they could not do much.

His company services the affected areas.

"We are also affected because we want to continue with our services in those areas, but due to the poor roads and flooding nothing can be done from our side," he said.

Mr Chand said they stopped their services last week because of the flooded Nakama bridge.

Nakama resident Priya Prasad said they had to walk more than half-an-hour to catch a bus every morning.

"When trying to go to town, we would wait around for one hour then the bus could reach us because the roads are in a very poor condition," she said. "These roads need to be fixed. It's the poor road that leads to transportation problems."

Nakama resident Umesh Prasad said they hoped the bus services would normalise.

"We look forward to the days ahead and hope that the bus services return to its normal schedule."