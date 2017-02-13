Rain causes havoc

/ Front page / News

THE adverse weather in the North is causing a lot of problems for people.

The continuous heavy downpour, floods and damaged roads have led to a number of problems for those living along Vuniyalayala Rd, Zailav, Drawa, Lovelove and Bulileka settlements outside Labasa Town.

Vuniyalayala resident Ashika Prasad said schoolchildren from their area had to stay away from school because of flooded roads.

"We have three children at home and other children from our area who could not attend school this week because of the flooded roads," she said.

Another resident, Sunila Lata, said she had to walk for 30 minutes from her house to catch a transport.

"This is one hard place to catch the bus and when the roads get flooded, our situation gets even worse." she said.

Anjani Devi of Lovelove said the continued heavy rain caught them by surprise.

The Fiji Roads Authority said repairs were required for Vuniyalayala Rd concrete bridge.