Family seek help

+ Enlarge this image Heart patient Sainimere Buatani sitted second from left seeks financial assistance to get a heart surgery abroad. Picture - LUISA QIOLEVU.

THE Ratakele family of Vunimako in Seaqaqa is seeking financial assistance from the public to send their sick mum abroad for heart surgery.

Rakai Ratakele, 59, could not hold back his tears as he shared the hardships he went through after losing his two children — a son and a daughter — a few years ago and now his wife, Sainimere Buatani, 56, is ill.

"Life has already been hard for me after losing my two children because I had no permanent job," he said.

Mr Ratakele said his family lived on money he earned from looking after his uncle's farm.

"Everything was all right for us until my wife got sick three years ago and I had to rush her to the hospital. That's when we found out she had a heart problem," he said.

"My whole world just crumbled before me and I was lost for words and wished my two children were around so they could help me out with this situation."

Mr Ratakele said he saved money so he could to take his wife to the hospital when she felt the pain.

"I started taking her to the hospital every month and then the pain reached another level where I had to send her to the hospital every week.

"Now I have to take her to the hospital three times a day," he said.

"The place where we live in Vunimako, Seaqaqa, is far from the Seaqaqa health centre and it costs me $50 for transport to to the hospital and back home."

Mr Ratakele said he had to ask people for loans so he could take his wife to the hospital.

"I have brought her to one of her relatives at Vunivau, Labasa, so we can be close to the Labasa Hospital and this was only possible when I asked for the ambulance to bring us to Labasa," he said.

"I need assistance from anyone who can help me send my wife for a heart operation overseas and also we have two adopted children who are both schooling and rely on me and my wife for everything."

The family can be contacted on 7200506 or 9860409 for further assistance.