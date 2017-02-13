Students forced to stay home

/ Front page / News

CHILDREN of Dogoru and Nasaqa villages outside Labasa Town have stopped going to school for the past few days because of the poor road.

Sepeti Koroi of Nasaqa said the poor state of the road had been a continuing concern.

"Anyone who has been to this place would agree with me," he said.

Mr Koroi said they lodged several complaints on the low constructed bridge and poor road condition, but nothing had been done.

"This bridge leads to Dogoru Village, Nasaqa Village, Nasealevu treatment plant and Delaikoro," he said.

"Most of us have to walk for more than one hour to catch the bus at the old Waiqele sawmill. Sometimes we have to wait a few more hours for the first bus to arrive."

Mr Koroi said his main concern was the educaton of children in the village.

"This bridge usually gets damaged when it rains because it's really low and sometimes we cannot cross.

"We ask the Government if they can get this bridge fixed so our children's education is not affected," Mr Koroi said.

Nasaqa villager Casiga Ligaqaqa said the problem had been raised with past government leaders.

"We are hoping that some day our bridge could be fixed so we don't have to worry about the next rainy weather," he said.

Meanwhile, Dalip Chand and Sons Ltd director Ronil Chand said they could not continue bus services to Dogoru and Nasaqa until the bridge was fixed.

"We have made calls to the company that is fixing the bridge because we wanted to continue with our services, but we were told that they are waiting for approval from the Fiji Roads Authority," he said.

"So we cannot do much but just wait for passengers to walk from their villagers to the old Waiqele sawmill where our bus waits for them."

Efforts to get a comment from the Fiji Roads Authority yesterday remained unsuccessful.