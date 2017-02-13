NFP blasts State's priorities

/ Front page / News

NATIONAL Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad said Government's refusal to support a motion to establish a bipartisan select committee on sugar revealed where its priorities lay.

"They were not interested in a bipartisan approach to addressing the ongoing issues facing one of the bi­g­­gest industries in the country, but they were very quick to take the bipartisan approach when they wanted to increase allowances for parliamentarians in September last year," he said.

"It is a really sad day for Fiji and especially for the 200,000 people directly and indirectly involved in the sugar industry who are looking to Parliament for leadership and solutions."

Prof Prasad said the reason the NFP was suggesting the formation of a joint parliamentary committee was because of the continuing decline of the industry over the past decade.

Responding to Mr Singh's proposal for the formation of a parliamentary select committee on sugar, Sugar Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said Government was not interested in it.

"Leave us out of it," he said.

The PM said the bipartisan approach requested by Mr Singh should only involve the NFP and SODELPA because of their divergent views on various issues.