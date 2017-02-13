/ Front page / News

ON SATURDAY night along Vuci Rd in Nausori, infamous for notorious drivers who take advantage of the long stretch, Beachcomber heard about an accident involving three vehicles.

A woman was in a car at the junction of Vuci South and Vuci waiting for the road to clear to proceed back to Suva after dropping a friend.

On the opposite Waituri Rd, a private vehicle driven by a man with two women passengers sped towards the main Vuci Rd and failed to stop at the junction and, subsequently, got hit by a taxi running along Vuci Rd.

The impact was so strong that the private vehicle hit this particular woman's vehicle.

The two drivers then decided to come to an agreement in having to settle the damage costs incurred.

Despite numerous attempts for all the vehicle owners to agree to this so-called agreement, in the presence of police at that, this particular woman refused outright.

She preferred that this matter be produced in the courts if that was her contribution to removing such reckless drivers from our roads for the safety of all other road users.

A lesson for everyone indeed — reckless drivers should not be allowed to drive on our roads. Beachcomber salutes our female friend.