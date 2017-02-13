Call for full probe

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION spokesperson for education Mikaele Leawere says a thorough investigation and action must be taken against the alleged beating case of students at Queen Victoria School (QVS) in Tailevu.

The students alleged that they were subjected to systematic beatings and bullying by school prefects, senior boys and a teacher.

Mr Leawere said action to be taken after the investigation should teach students that such inhumane acts were not tolerated in schools.

"Senior students and leaders must know that with authority comes responsibilities and such bullying acts are a reflection of their personality," he said. "This type of action comes down to parents and this is in regards to how they raise their children because students will portray in school what they learnt from their parents at home.

"I concur with the action taken by the Education Minister and we must work together to eliminate such acts," he said.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy confirmed that students involved have been disciplined.

Director of Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj said the commission would conduct interviews this week with school administrators, Ministry of Education officials, students and the parents of QVS students.

In a statement, Mr Raj said serious concerns had been raised regarding the case because it concerned the rights of a child guaranteed under the Constitution.

"These students have undergone a traumatising experience and it is imperative that we do not expose them to any further incrimination while the commission conducts its independent investigations," he said.