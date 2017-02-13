Fiji Time: 3:28 PM on Monday 13 February

PM pleads for prayer

Litia Cava
Monday, February 13, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on every Fijian to pray for the families of those who lost their loved ones as the country prepares to commemorate the anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston this Friday.

"Next weekend, and especially Monday February 20, will be a very painful time for the relatives and friends of those we lost. And I ask everyone to do what they can to comfort them and help make that pain more bearable," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said the thoughts of the entire nation, 12 months on, would be with families of those who lost their lives.

Mr Bainimarama remembered the 44 Fijians who were killed when the Category 5 storm struck the country reaching its peak intensity on February 20, 2016.

"We ask all religious bodies to make appropriate preparations for the weekend of remembrance," Mr Bainimarama said.

It will begin next Friday and continue through to the anniversary itself.

"Whether you attend church, a mosque or a temple, I ask everyone in the lead-up to the anniversary to pray for those who lost their lives, pray for the loved ones they left behind and give thanks for our nation's deliverance."








