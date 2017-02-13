FRA reviews drainage systems to avert flooding

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Motorist ran over a pool of water caused by the blocked culvert along the Queens road next to the remand centre at Korovou yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has started a review of the entire drainage system in a bid to solve the problem of culvert flooding in the country.

Minister for Infrastructure Parveen Kumar said this review would interact with stormwater, land and water resource management unit systems to ensure the country had a more integrated drainage network.

"We have a legacy issue in that many of our existing road culverts and drains have been under-designed for the volumes of run off we see today," Mr Kumar said.

He said town councils and local authorities were responsible for stormwater reticulation within their municipalities.

"They are responsible for keeping roadside drains and culverts clean and operable within their jurisdictions. The Land and Water Resource Management Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture is responsible for all drainage that comes under the drainage scheme in identified areas, such as sugar cane and rice growing areas," Mr Kumar said.

"The Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) is responsible for the cleaning and maintenance of drains and culverts associated with their infrastructure.

"The FRA is responsib­le for construction of roa­d­side drainage and the clea­n­ing and maintenance of drains and culverts in rural areas alongside and under main roads and highways."

However, Mr Kumar said, the issue of drainage was further complicated when the responsibility lay with other agencies such as FSC and private developers.

"The recent flash flooding along Wainikoro Flat Rd at Nagigi in Labasa was because of the blocked FSC culverts under their tramline, adjacent to the road," he said.

"In the interests of public safety, the FRA and its contractors cleared the blockage. In many instances, private developers have installed inadequate drainage into their subdivisions in the past, responsibility for which the FRA and local councils have now inherited. Resolving these issues will take time and a concerted effort."