Change of game plan

+ Enlarge this image National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad.Picture:JOVESA NAISUA

WITH the independent Tebbutt-Times poll revealing the people's take on our country's leadership performance, the leaders of two of Fiji's opposition parties have indicated they will restrategise their game plan.

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad and Social Democratic Liberal Party leader (SODELPA) Sitiveni Rabuka, who are now aware of their approval ratings,

have said there would be changes in their campaign modus operandi in preparation for the 2018 General Election.

The approval ratings for Prof Prasad stood at 36 per cent — 6 per cent who regarded his performance as "very good" and 30 per cent reporting "a good job".Prof Prasad's disapproval ratings of 9 per cent come from 7 per cent saying his performance is "not very good" and 2 per cent saying it is "poor".

Three per cent of those surveyed refused to answer the question, and 21 per cent were unsure; and one in three says he is doing an "average" job.

Mr Rabuka has a 34 per cent approval rating comprising 14 per cent saying he did a "very good job" and 20 per cent "good job". This is down from the approval rating of 36 per cent he recorded in July 2016.

His disapproval rating of 12 per cent comprises 8 per cent saying his performance is "not very good" and 4 per cent describing it as "poor".

Three per cent refused to answer, 27 per cent were unsure, and a quarter believes he is doing an "average" job.

Yesterday, Prof Prasad said people were assessing and trying to understand the political situation and the issues affecting the country.

"In a way, they are concerned and I'm sure they are looking at national leaders and trying to make up their own minds about how they articulate these issues," he said.

Prof Prasad said Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's high approval rating was not unexpected given his heavy presence in the media and around the country.

"What I am pleased about is that this survey has revealed that our people are interested in politics," he said.

"Many young people between 2006 and 2014 would have only seen the PM and few others, but since the election in 2014, young people especially are beginning to understand the process of democracy."

He said opinion polls were always important, but they did not necessarily reflect the correct situation all the time.

"I think these are opinion polls and reflect the views of the people at a particular point in time. These things can change either way," Prof Prasad said.

"I am not focused on the opinion polls, but I am more focused on my job as leader of the party in opposition and I will continue to do my work diligently and sincerely on behalf of the people by articulating all the issues of concern to them.

"Government's job is to govern and the Opposition's job is to hold Government to account."

Mr Rabuka said political parties were up against the image improvement strategy of the FijiFirst Government.

He said the poll proved what he had said previously in July that it would be a very difficult and an uphill battle for political parties as the national elections could be conducted as early as April next year.

"They're (Government) trying to improve their image now so they're saying that they are going to talk about the minimum wage, they'll talk about the workers' grievances, so those are the things that they are now bringing in.

"All I can say now is don't forget Trump, what sort of ratings he had going towards elections."

The poll was conducted from February 4-7 from a random national sample of 1001 adults 18 years and over.

Those approached for the poll were asked the question: Overall, how good a job do you think Voreqe Bainimarama / Ro Teimumu Kepa / Professor Biman Prasad / Sitiveni Rabuka is doing as Prime Minister / Opposition Leader / NFP leader / SODELPA leader (very good job / good job / average job / not a very good job / poor job)?

