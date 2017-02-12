Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Sunday 12 February

LTA stakeholders pilot Mobile App

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Update: 6:45PM STAKEHOLDERS of Fiji's Land Transport Authority (LTA) are piloting a mobile App that would enable users to search for any vehicles and drivers from their smartphone or tablets.

Minister for Local Government and Transport Parveen Kumar told Parliament last Friday that during last year, the authority introduced this first-ever mobile App.

At this stage, he said the App was still being trialed.

"And while it is giving good results, the app needs to be tested further to ensure it is robust," Mr Kumar said. 

"If it proves to be suitable, this App together with the replacements of Toughbook Computers with Touchpad Tablets will be a step change in enabling officers to work efficiently in the field."








