Update: 6:40PM SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) whip Viliame Gavoka says he is concerned with the graphic illustrations being used in some textbooks in schools.

Mr Gavoka said he saw a textbook illustrating the reproductive health system in very graphic terms.

Parents had also expressed their concern to this newspaper on the same.

In response, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the school textbooks were designed by experts.