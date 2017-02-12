No trial for new textbooks: Reddy

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:36PM EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says no new text books for schools are being piloted and trialed.

Dr Reddy said the new syllabus roll-out was nationwide and hence the new textbook complementing those systems had to be rolled out as well.

He said new syllabus and textbooks could not be trialed in a few schools at Year 12 and 13 levels before a national roll-out because it would affect the way major external examinations conducted for those years.

Last month, a circular addressed to school heads had advised that they inform teachers of the implementation of the new syllabus in certain subjects this year.

But the teacher unions in the country had called for all syllabus in textbooks to be piloted and trialed first before it was distributed.