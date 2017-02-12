Health team scrutinises health demand on Qamea

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:24PM THE Health Ministry is looking at ways on how best it can meet the future health demands of the people of Qamea Island.

The health facility on the island was destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.

Health Minister Rosy Akbar said following the loss of the Qamea health centre, the ministry was now considering its replacement and a geo-tech team from the Department of Mineral Resources had already completed a survey of potential sites for a new facility.

"The details of the survey findings will be presented to the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management (Inia Seruiratu)," Ms Akbar said.

She said a decision on the new site would be made in consultation with technical teams for the design and construction timelines, subject to Cabinet's approval.