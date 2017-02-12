Village water projects progress in Cakaudrove

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:16PM PARLIAMENT has been told that the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) will complete water upgrading projects in six villages in Cakaudrove by the end of May this year.

These villages include Wailevu (42 households), Muana (20 households), Naqaravatu (48 households), Koroivonu (eight households), Kanakana (49 households) and Navetau (15 households).

Funds totaling $368,467.92 were allocated by WAF for those projects to be undertaken in the 2016/2017 financial year.

Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure Parveen Kumar revealed this in response to a question from Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula who asked on the progress of the water projects in 14 villages in the province.

The other eight villages raised by Mr Nawaikula were Natewa, Vusa, Dawa, Karoko, Lumiboso, Nawi, Waivunia and Nagigi .

For Karoko Village with 55 households, Mr Kumar said villagers were now accessing clean drinking water after the project was completed in December last year.

Also, the Nagigi Village Rural Water project (53 households) is under implementation and as of today, the project is 73 per cent complete. It will be fully completed by February 17.

For the other five villages - Natewa (48 households), Vusa (35 households), Dawa (30 households),Nawi (45 households) and Waivunia (40 households), Mr Kumar said they would be catered for under WAF's TC Winston Rehabilitation Programme.

"Current planning and procurement processes are underway and on-the-ground work in the villages is planned to commence in March 2017," he said.

"Finally, in terms of Lumiboso (18 households), a WAF team is scheduled to conduct its survey next week since the village insisted in having a new scheme rather than being included under the TC Winston Rehabilitation Programme.

"WAF is making progress but I will not be happy until all these villages are receiving clean drinking water."