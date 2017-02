/ Front page / News

Update: 5:49PM MORE than 30 referees attended the Fiji Football Association basic refereeing course at the Seaqaqa Muslim Primary School today.

The two-day course started yesterday with the Fiji FA referees director Rakesh Varman helping the referees.

He said it was important for them to know the new changes to the laws of the game and have a basic training course with training procedures as well.