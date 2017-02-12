Bullying in schools must not be tolerated: MP Leawere

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:47PM FIJI'S Shadow Minister for Education Mikaele Leawere says bullying in schools must not be tolerated.

He made these comments in relation to the alleged beating case of students at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu.

The students alleged they were subjected to systematic beatings and bullying by school prefects, senior boys and at least one teacher.

"I concur with the actions that have been taken by the Minister and we must work together in eliminating such act," Mr Leawere said.

"Parents must also be made aware of this issue and they must be sure to guide their children to ensure they do not indulge themselves in such act."

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy confirmed students involved had been disciplined.

In a statement released yesterday, Director of Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj said the Commission will be conducting interviews this week with school administrators, Ministry of Education officials, students and the parents of QVS.