Fiji football boys march into camp

Update: 5:44PM THE national football team will go into camp tomorrow to further their preparation for the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against New Zealand and New Caledonia.

The Vodafone Fiji football team coach, Christophe Gamel, said the preparation was on track.

"The players will be in the camp from February 13-25 and I will release players to go to play in their respective teams in the weekend if they have a game," Gamel told Fiji Times Online.

"I will also go and watch how these players play for their respective teams."

Fiji will play All Whites (New Zealand) in March while they will take on New Caledonia in May.

Both the matches will be played on a home and away basis.

Gamel said he had mapped out a plan for Fiji football to prosper.

"I am finding very hard to get international games before playing New Zealand and I am trying anyway to play a kind of football under hard pressure," he said.

"I want to see the team in big uncomfortable games, so I can analyse things and know which player is able to play even with pressure on the field.

"I did not call players from Rewa and Ba because they are involved in the OFC Champions League and I promised both presidents to let the players play with their own teams.

"We have to work together hand in hand in the best interest of Fiji football."