State intervention yields positive rice import trend

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rice production at Dreketi, Macuata in the Northern Division. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 5:19PM THE positive trend and turn-around in Fiji's rice import level is a result of the various interventions by Government to boost local production.

Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu highlighted this in Parliament last week while responding to questions from the Opposition last week, saying one such initiative was the premium paddy rice offered by Rewa Rice Ltd, which attracted a lot of rice farmers.

"This is very much critical in the value chain because they process the paddy that farmers produce," Mr Seruiratu said.

"That price is very attractive to the farmers who now want to plant more so they can have more in terms of their income.

"The price has to be attractive to the farmers but we are still discussing this with the farmers because they want the grading system to be taken around."

Mr Seruiratu added other initiatives included subsidising farm machineries, which assisted farmers in reducing their production costs.

Fiji's annual rice imports have remained at $40million, equivalent to 50,000 tonnes of the commodity, during the past few years.