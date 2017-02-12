Speed camera installation program progresses nationwide

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image LTA technical officers program the red-light speed camera along the Suva-Nausori corridor. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:12PM MINISTER FOR Transport Parveen Kumar says the Land Transport Authority has made good progress on its camera installation program around the country.

He said the LTA continued with its program of installing red light and speed cameras across Fiji.

"There are currently 25 fixed poles on which 10 cameras are operated on a rotational basis," Mr Kumar said.

"Three of these cameras are dual red-light/speed whereas seven are speed cameras only. This program has assisted the authority in terms of automating red light and speeding enforcement.

"The expansion on the coverage along identified black-spot areas on the Queens Highway has contributed to the reduction of road fatalities."

The first camera were installed in 2013 and since then, close to 200,000 traffic infringement notices (TINS) have been issued for speeding.

In the 2016 calendar year, the number of TINS successfully processed was 65,169, comprising 24,873 red light infringements and 40,296 speeding infringements.

From January 1 this year to date, a total of 11,703 TINs were issued, comprising 1057 red light infringements and 10,646 speeding infringements.