Broken bridge affects Dogoru, Nasaqa residents

+ Enlarge this image Yaqona farmer Sepeti Koroi standing at the damaged bridge that leads to Dogoru and Nasaqa villages in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 4:50PM DESPITE numerous complaints by residents of Dogoru and Nasaqa outside Labasa to the Fiji Roads Authority about their broken bridge, nothing has been done.

Villagers have had to walk more than one hour in order to reach the old Waiqele saw mill where they would be able to catch the bus.

yaqona farmer Sepeti Koroi who owns a large yaqona farm in Nasaqa said the poor road condition had not only resulted from the continuous heavy rain experienced in the north these past few weeks but it had been a problem faced over many years.

"Anyone who has been to this place in the past would agree with me," Mr Koroi said.

Casiga Ligaqaqa also of Nasaqa Village echoed similar sentiment saying they had been faced with this problem over the last decade.

Attempts to obtain comments from the Fiji Roads Authority today proved futile.