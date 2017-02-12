Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Sunday 12 February

Cane farming family seek financial help

LUISA QIOLEVU
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Update: 4:41PM A FAMILY of 15 in Nararo settlement outside Labasa Town have struggled for more than 30 years and now seeks financial assistance from relevant authorities.

Sugarcane cutter Shiri Deo said his family had been doing so well in the past 30 years until losing their father, who he said had always supported him.

"My father would help me get food and other necessary needs for the family but now I have to work extra hard to support everyone," Mr Deo said.

There are  7 school children and 8 adults in the family.

Read their story in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.








