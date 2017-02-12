Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Sunday 12 February

Chute stresses importance of exercise

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Update: 4:30PM MAINTAINING a healthy lifestyle and exercising regularly will help prevent non-communicable diseases in the country.

This was emphasised by Joseph Chute, a fitness instructor at Metro Fitness Gym in Suva who said it was important for individuals to look after their health and fitness.

"In Fiji, there is a lot of sickness going around and more people are overweight," Mr Chute said. 

"People don't take this seriously and that's why NCDs are prevalent in the country."

He said people should join gyms and eat healthy in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"People can start walking at least 30-45 minutes in a day. They should cut down the intake of junk and salt and start eating fresh fish, vegetables and fruits."

He said the response from members of the public who go to the gym was overwhelming but each individual had their own purpose for training.

"People come to the gym for many reasons. Some come to gain weight, some come to lose weight and others come to stay fit. 

"If people are focused and determined, they will achieve their results."








