Education Ministry streamlines library processes

Update: 4:18PM FIJI'S Ministry of Education is now streamlining school library processes in terms of cataloging and end processing of resources to be distributed to schools, says Dr Mahendra Reddy.

"The adoption of new Library and Information Management System (Liberty) to hasten the lengthy 14 processes of cataloging, and ensure all resources bought by Government funds are recorded and ability to track its effectiveness and efficiency," Mr Reddy said.

"Under the new library initiatives in 2016, we have started to develop a modified library scheme for ECE Centers.

"This new initiative is to ensure that students and teachers at ECE Centers have access to reading/resource books."

Mr Reddy said that from January to December last year, a total of 65 Early Childhood Education Centers (ECE) had their library corner set up with reading books.