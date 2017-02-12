Fiji Time: 7:21 PM on Sunday 12 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Education Ministry streamlines library processes

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Update: 4:18PM FIJI'S Ministry of Education is now streamlining school library processes in terms of cataloging and end processing of resources to be distributed to schools, says Dr Mahendra Reddy.

"The adoption of new Library and Information Management System (Liberty) to hasten the lengthy 14 processes of cataloging, and ensure all resources bought by Government funds are recorded and ability to track its effectiveness and efficiency," Mr Reddy said.

"Under the new library initiatives in 2016, we have started to develop a modified library scheme for ECE Centers. 

"This new initiative is to ensure that students and teachers at ECE Centers have access to reading/resource books."

Mr Reddy said that from January to December last year, a total of 65 Early Childhood Education Centers (ECE) had their library corner set up with reading books.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns
  2. Kepa's vow
  3. Family hit by car, driver questioned
  4. Strong wind, rain expected to ease
  5. PM: Don't drop the ball
  6. Fijian rose of England
  7. Nasinu wins schools title
  8. Debate on old X-ray machines
  9. Two on robbery charge
  10. Sex education manual 'out soon'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)