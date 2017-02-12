PM Bainimarama calls for a weekend of prayer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:08PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called for a weekend of prayer and reflection from next Friday as Fiji prepares to commemorate the anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

In a Government statement issued this afternoon, Mr Bainimarama remembered the 44 lives that lost when the category five system struck the country on February 20.

He said 12 months on, the thoughts of the entire nation would be with the families of those who had lost their lives.

"Next weekend, and especially Monday February 20, will be a very painful time for the relatives and friends of those we lost. And I ask everyone to do what they can to comfort them and help make that pain more bearable," Mr Bainimarama said.

"We ask all religious bodies to make appropriate preparations for the weekend of remembrance, which will begin next Friday and continue through to the anniversary itself.

"Whether you attend church, a mosque or a temple, I ask everyone in the lead-up to the anniversary to pray for those who lost their lives, pray for the loved ones they left behind and give thanks for our nation's deliverance."