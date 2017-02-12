Street light provisions for safer environment

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:54PM IN A bid to create a much safer environment for women, children and most vulnerable residents, the Government has implemented the street light provisioning of Cuvu back road beginning from the Pacific Green end running along the villages of Naevuevu, Sila, Cuvu and ending at the Naidovi junction.

This was highlighted by Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar who said the project cost the Government $582,000.

"The project is designed to install energy efficient and cost effective street lighting into villages and settlements in the Western Division, from Sigatoka to Naqali Village near Ba," Mr Kumar said.

"Additional sites have been identified at a cost of $700,000. These have been tendered separately to the current contract."

He said the project had benefited the residents living alongside those areas immensely.

The Minister reiterated that Government had similar projects lined up for others areas around the country.

"FRA is presently finalising the scope of work for the Central Village Streetlight Project, which will run from Sigatoka to Lami and the Kings Road Streetlight Project which runs from Naqali Village to Nausori along the Kings Road.

"Once these projects are released for tendering, scoping will focus on the peri-urban areas in Votualevu, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Nausori, Nasinu, Labasa and Sigatoka."