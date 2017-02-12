Use simple strategies, Commissioner tells officers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho during his visit yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:43PM FIJI'S Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho has urged his officers to engage with members of the community using simple strategies that have already proven to be a success.

He made the comment while visiting Police Stations and Community Posts in the Southern Division, with particular interest in the methods used by his officers to engage members of the community.

"When it comes to policing, I have confidence in my officers because they know their work. I have no real issue with that," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"I am however very interested to know how they are engaging with their communities especially with the younger generation as this is the age bracket that we need to forge a close relationship with."