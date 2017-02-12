UniFiji holds student orientation

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:37PM THE University of Fiji conducted student orientation at its Saweni, Lautoka, campus last week.

Speaking at the event, motivational speaker Seru Ramakita impressed upon the hundreds of students who turned up, the importance of hard work and determination.

"If you work hard, you will never fail a unit and you will never get into trouble with the school or the TSLB," Mr Ramakita said.

Vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir said the University of Fiji was focused on delivering the best education experience possible.

Orientation at the Suva Campus will be held tomorrow.