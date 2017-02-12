Fiji Time: 7:21 PM on Sunday 12 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UniFiji holds student orientation

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Update: 3:37PM THE University of Fiji conducted student orientation at its Saweni, Lautoka, campus last week.

Speaking at the event, motivational speaker Seru Ramakita impressed upon the hundreds of students who turned up, the importance of hard work and determination.

"If you work hard, you will never fail a unit and you will never get into trouble with the school or the TSLB," Mr Ramakita said.

Vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir said the University of Fiji was focused on delivering the best education experience possible.

Orientation at the Suva Campus will be held tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns
  2. Kepa's vow
  3. Family hit by car, driver questioned
  4. Strong wind, rain expected to ease
  5. PM: Don't drop the ball
  6. Fijian rose of England
  7. Nasinu wins schools title
  8. Debate on old X-ray machines
  9. Two on robbery charge
  10. Sex education manual 'out soon'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)