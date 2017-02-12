Athletes shaping up: Rodan Jnr

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Actions from the Shop N save Athletics Fiji Grand Prix competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva last night. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:32PM ATHLETICS Fiji is happy with the turn-out at the first of three Shop N Save Athletics Fiji Grand Prix competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva last night.

Athletics Fiji chief development officer Joe Rodan Junior said the athletes were getting into shape for the 2017 Coca Cola Games and 2017 Oceania Athletics Championship.

Athletes took part in the track and field events.

The points of the first, second and third finishers will be piled up and those with highest points will be awarded with the prize-money.