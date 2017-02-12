Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Sunday 12 February

Worsening road conditions concern Navula residents

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Update: 3:23PM NAVULA residents are saying they are concerned about the safety of school children, workers and the elderly because of deteriorating road and infrastructure conditions.

Umend Prasad, spokesperson for residents in the area which is located on the outskirts of Lautoka, said whenever it rained, bus and taxi operators refused to service Navula.

"We really need this issue addressed urgently because it is the elderly and young children who suffer," Mr Prasad said.

He said the poor state of an Irish crossing and the general condition of the Navula Rd was making it difficult for them to access transport.








