Fiji resonates with increased Chinese visitors

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Sunday, February 12, 2017

Update: 3:04PM TOURISM Fiji CEO Matthew Stoeckel says the 23.5 per cent increase in Chinese visitors to the country last year was testament to the fact that the country was an attractive destination to the Asian market.

He made the comment at a ceremony in the Tourism Fiji headquarters in Nadi last Friday where a memorandum of understanding was signed between Tourism Fiji and one of China's biggest online travel platforms, Fliggy.

"And who would blame them," Mr Stoeckel said.

"With a safe destination, easy visa process, world class hospitality, the happiest people on the planet, the huge variety of experiences as well as the very rich and pristine environment - it's no wonder that our product really resonates very strongly with the Chinese visitors."

The partnership between Tourism Fiji and Fliggy was facilitated by Rosie Holidays.








