Commissioner of Police visits his men nationwide

+ Enlarge this image Vatuwaqa Community Post officer WPC Prarthana Devi looks on as Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho speaks to senior officers to look into the issues raised about the post. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:26PM FIJI'S Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has commenced his divisional tour of all Police Stations and Community Posts around the country to obtain first-hand challenges officers faced in the delivery of their service.

Brig-Gen Qiliho is visiting officers in the Southern Division at present before he continues in the Eastern Division.

"When I first took up office, I made a pledge and commitment to my officers that I am here to serve them," he said.

The Police Commissioner added that his visit was also vital to ensure the institution was directing and properly utilising funds where it mattered most.

"This is essentially the gist of my tour of the divisions and I will make it a point to visit all the stations and the community posts over the next few weeks."

Brig-Gen Qiliho will also be touring maritime islands in the coming weeks.