Man has case to answer

A PAPUA New Guinea national charged in relation to the alleged murder of five people in a house fire at Navosai, Narere, has opted to proceed to trial and give evidence.

Mathew Gunua's lawy­er, Alofa Seruvatu, confi­r­med this on Friday after High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo dismissed an application for no case to answer.

Ms Seruvatu made the application on Friday afternoon after the prosecution concluded its case.

Ms Seruvatu said the charges against her client were made up and that he had no intention of killing the five victims.

Mr Gunua is charged with five counts of murd­er, one count of aiding and abetting, one count of damaging property and one count of arson.

Ms Seruvatu said her client was not at the sc­e­ne when the fire happened, he was on his way home instead.

She said her client was innocent. She asked the court to reject the caution interview statement and the charges against her client because they were made up and the prosecution witnesses were unreliable.

Justice Temo said after carefully analysing the evidence given by the witnesses he found there was a case to answer for the defence.

Bail has been extended for the accused. He will take the stand tomorrow.