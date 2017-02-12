Textbook trial on hold

/ Front page / News

THE new syllabus and textbooks for Year 12 and 13 students this year cannot be trialled because it would affect the way external examinations are conducted, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy said the new textbooks were not piloted and trialled because the new syllabus rolled out was nationwide and the new textbooks complementing the syllabus had to be rolled out nationwide as well.

"The development of the syllabus and textbook for each subject was a year-long process," he said.

"The syllabus and textbook were developed in parallel by curriculum advisory services staff under the oversight of a curriculum work group committee for each subject.

"The curriculum work group committee members comprised subject matter specialists from the curriculum advisory services and 10-12 senior teachers.

"The benchmarking of the curriculum was carried out with overseas countries during the textbook and syllabus development."

Dr Reddy said after the completion of the syllabus, it was then presented to the curriculum council for approval.

"All syllabi and textbook copies were uploaded on the ministry's website."

For Year 12, the new syllabus this year are implemented in English, mathematics, biology, chemistry, accounting, Vosa Vaka Viti, Hindi, home economics, applied technology, agricultural science, office technology and technical drawing.

For Year 13, the new syllabus is only applied for computer studies.

The copies of the new syllabus and textbooks are accessible online.