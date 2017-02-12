Fiji Time: 7:21 PM on Sunday 12 February

Free medicine scheme clarified

Litia Cava
Sunday, February 12, 2017

BENEFICIARIES of Government's free medicine scheme can collect their medicines from counters of pharmacies within Go­v­ernment hospitals and health centres using a pr­e­scription from a private practitioner, says Health and Medical Services Minister, Rosy Akbar.

She made this clear in Parliament while delivering her ministerial statement on Government's free medicine program.

Ms Akbar revealed that as of Friday last week, the ministry recorded that 24,317 Fijians had registered for the program. A total of 142 medicines are in the free medicine program.

"Registration process for individuals who want to access the program involves filling a registration form that is available at all government facilities," she said.

"The completed forms are then processed and details are validated before the free medicine pr­ogram card is issued by the ministry's central office."

The minister said individuals earning less than $20,000 were eligible to receive free medicine.








