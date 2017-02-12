Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Sunday 12 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sex education manual 'out soon'

Aqela Susu
Sunday, February 12, 2017

A SEXUAL reproductive health manual will soon be published to address the reproductive health needs of youths in Fiji.

This was highlighted by Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou during his ministerial statement on youths and sports development in Parliament on Thursday.

He said the manual would be used by peer educators, youth administrators and youths when they conduct empowerment and training for young Fijians.

"The ministry will again capitalise on the non-formal education approach to ensure the manual achieves maximum positive impact and positive reproductive health benefits," Mr Tuitubou said.

The ministry, he said, was working with the Education Ministry to strengthen sports development at grassroots level. "A pilot project between the Education Ministry and Fiji swimming is being planned from now until June this year on learning to swim — a grassroots development on minor sports."

He added the ministry remained optimististic that the Education Ministry would ensure that physical education classes would be encouraged in schools to help in the students' physique development.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64260.6236
JPY 55.956352.9563
GBP 0.38970.3817
EUR 0.45810.4461
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64440.6194
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns
  2. Kepa's vow
  3. Family hit by car, driver questioned
  4. Strong wind, rain expected to ease
  5. PM: Don't drop the ball
  6. Fijian rose of England
  7. Nasinu wins schools title
  8. Debate on old X-ray machines
  9. Two on robbery charge
  10. Sex education manual 'out soon'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. Student turned away Tuesday (07 Feb)
  7. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  8. $490m drug bust Tuesday (07 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Couple taken in by police Monday (06 Feb)