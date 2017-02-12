Sex education manual 'out soon'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou during break between sessions at Parliament. Picture: RAMA

A SEXUAL reproductive health manual will soon be published to address the reproductive health needs of youths in Fiji.

This was highlighted by Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou during his ministerial statement on youths and sports development in Parliament on Thursday.

He said the manual would be used by peer educators, youth administrators and youths when they conduct empowerment and training for young Fijians.

"The ministry will again capitalise on the non-formal education approach to ensure the manual achieves maximum positive impact and positive reproductive health benefits," Mr Tuitubou said.

The ministry, he said, was working with the Education Ministry to strengthen sports development at grassroots level. "A pilot project between the Education Ministry and Fiji swimming is being planned from now until June this year on learning to swim — a grassroots development on minor sports."

He added the ministry remained optimististic that the Education Ministry would ensure that physical education classes would be encouraged in schools to help in the students' physique development.