Two on robbery charge

Aqela Susu
Sunday, February 12, 2017

THE people of this country are sick and tired of those invading their homes, says Justice Salesi Temo.

He made the comment when two men appeared before him on Friday facing aggravated robbery charges.

Asesela Niubasaga and Samisoni Waqavatu are charged with one count each of aggravated robbery.

Justice Temo said home invasion was an offence viewed seriously by the High Court.

He said anyone found guilty of the offence was looking at a jail term of eight to 16 years.

State lawyer Saif Shah outlined the prosecution case in court.

It is alleged that on October 16, last year, the two accused persons and five others forcefully entered the house of two complainants' at Tamavua in Suva, tied them up and ransacked their house. The two then allegedly ran away with cash and assorted items, including a safe, all to the value of $43,000.

Mr Shah said the State would rely on evidence in the two accused persons caution interview and circumstancial evidence.

The court heard that one of the prosecution witnesses saw the two accused persons returning to their homes with certain items that were alleged to have been from the alleged incident.

Both accused persons have been remanded in custody.

They will reappear in court on February 24.








