Debate on old X-ray machines

/ Front page / News

HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar was told by Opposition in Parliament to send all the old X-ray machines at Suva's Colonial War Memorial Hospital to the archives.

This was told to the minister by Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Member of Parliament, Semesa Karavaki on Friday, who said the X-ray machines needed to be replaced by digital ones.

National Federation Party (NFP) MP Prem Singh also questioned the minister why the CWM Hospital had run out of chemicals to develop X-ray films.

In response, Ms Akbar said the wet film processing was an old system based technology which had already been abandoned in many countries and was being phased out globally.

"I am pleased to say that Fiji is acting in step with rest of the world and my ministry is in the process of replacing the wet film processing with the latest methods of digital imaging processing," she said.

Ms Akbar said there were two types of chemicals used to produce X-ray images by wet film processing.

They are:

* Chemical x-ray developer; and

* Chemical X-ray fixer

She said both these chemicals were currently available and services being provided with appropriate measures in place to manage stocks in the period before the next shipment arrived at the end of the month.

"Due to a period when the digital dry film processing system at CWM Hospital was not operational, there was a surge in the use of the wet film processing system.

"That contributed to the higher than normal use of chemical reagents.

"Arrangements have been made with our supplier to fast track the supply of chemicals to Fiji but since they are regarded as dangerous cargo as they cannot a be air freighted in large quantities."