Residents note increase in crime

Charlene Lanyon
Sunday, February 12, 2017

POLICE are urging residents of Caubati in Nasinu to set up crime prevention committees to address the rise in robberies and crimes in the area.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro made the comments in response to concerns raised by members of the community regarding the recent increase in the number of robberies and property offences there.

"We can confirm reports of aggravated robberies and theft and that suspects have been arrested, charged and produced in court. There are pending cases of damaging property and burglaries and officers from Valelevu are pursuing leads," she said.

"Through the Duavata community policing arm we also urge community members to set up crime prevention committees so we are able to address these issues."

Residents of Caubati who wished to remain anonymous told this newspaper that they had observed the increase in home burglary offences since November last year.

They said walking along the street at night was risky because of faulty streetlights.








