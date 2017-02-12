Fiji Time: 7:20 PM on Sunday 12 February

NFP motion foiled

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, February 12, 2017

A BID by the National Federation Party (NFP) to seek a bipartisan approach to addressing issues within the sugar industry was defeated in Parliament on Friday.

NFP's Prem Singh moved a motion for the formation of a bipartisan select committee on sugar and after vigorous debate, the motion was defeated when Government MPs voted against it.

Mr Singh said the NFP was not politicising the issue, but the party was merely seeking a unified approach in addressing industry issues at a crucial time.

He said the industry could no longer sugar-coat the harsh realities faced by the majority of farmers with more than 9000 sugarcane growers earning an average of $4500 per season — less than a worker on the minimum wage of $2.32 per hour.

"Statistics don't lie," he said while speaking in Parliament on Friday.

"In 2006 we had 18,636 registered growers and we crushed 3.226million tonnes of cane and produced 310,140 tonnes of sugar at a TCTS (tonnes cane to tonnes sugar) ratio of 10.4.

"The price paid to growers per tonne was $58.60.

"In 2016 we had 12,872 growers, we produced 1.3m tonnes of cane and 139,502 tonnes of sugar at a TCTS ratio of 9.9.

"Cane production declined by 453,000 tonnes and sugar production declined by 82,432 tonnes.

"In the last 10 years there has been no politics in the sugar industry.

"So this government and the Prime Minister cannot blame politicians but the blame lies squarely with this government."

Mr Singh said the only way forward for the industry was for farmers to be enticed to remain in farms, lease renewals needed to be addressed and ratoon crops had to be replaced with new cane pants.

FijiFirst parliamentarian Ashneel Sudhakar expressed strong views and said he outright rejected the bipartisan motion.

He said that Government was ensuring the industry remained viable by not only investing in the industry through the provision of fertiliser subsidies and cane planting grants, it was also providing farms with electricity and other services in an attempt to reduce rural-urban drift and make farmers more attractive for growers.








