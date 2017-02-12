Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Distraught parents Raveen and Prema Wati at the Lautoka Hospital yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A YOUNG woman and her two-year-old son were rushed to the Lautoka Hospital early yesterday morning after the house they were living in caught fire.

Patricia Payal Kumar, 20 and her son Moshim, 2, are admitted with 43 per cent and 20 per cent burns respectively.

Homeowner, Ravin, was distraught and in tears when a team from this newspaper visited the remnants of his burnt-out house at Velovelo, on the outskirts of Lautoka.

"Please tell me that my daughter and grandson will make it," he asked. "I don't care about anything, I just want them to get better quickly."

Mr Ravin, a construction worker,, said the loss totalled about $10,000 and his family lost everything in the blaze, which happened about 2.30am.

"We would have all died if my wife, Prema Wati, did not wake up and start shouting.

"I thought I was dreaming when I heard my wife screaming. When I woke up, the inside of the house was bright like sunlight.

"We don't have electricity, so I knew something was wrong. I was rushing to my daughter Patricia's room when she ran out and came towards me, her body was covered in flames and she was trying to save her two-year-old son Moshim.

"I poured water over her, but I could see she was badly burnt."

Mr Ravin said the family would move into another home that he was constructing on their property as they tried to rebuild their lives.

Doctors at the Lautoka Hospital told Mr Ravin that the burns suffered by his daughter were very serious.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations into the cause of the blaze were continuing.