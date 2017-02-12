Family hit by car, driver questioned

/ Front page / News

A LAUTOKA family was hit by a car on the Queens Rd at Navutu yesterday morning.

Rupesh Chand and his wife Ranjita Devi, both aged 38 and their one year three-month old daughter Shainal Kumar were hit by a vehicle driven by a female motorist.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the driver was taken in for questioning. Street vendors who witnessed the accident claimed the family was crossing to catch a bus when the accident happened.

"The family was already making their way across the road when a car driven by a young woman came out of a car yard, turned on to the main road and hit them," a witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity claims.

Mr Chand's mother, Ro­hini Anjani, said her daughter-in-law and gra­nddaughter were seriously injured while her son suffered leg injuries.

"According to the people who saw what happened, Ranjita flew on to the bonnet of the car and her head hit the windscreen. But the person we are most worried about is Shainal, my granddaughter. Ranjita was holding her when the accident happened and Shainal flew out of her hands and on to the road."